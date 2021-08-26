LSV Asset Management Sells 896,321 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 896,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.84% of Valero Energy worth $269,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 74.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 75,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.56. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

