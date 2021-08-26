LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.93% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $249,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,740 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 91,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,165,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. 166,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,439,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

