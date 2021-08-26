Lua Swap Reaches One Day Volume of $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.33 or 0.00758474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.23 or 0.00097861 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

LUA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.