Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Lumen Technologies posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after acquiring an additional 471,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,489 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $194,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

