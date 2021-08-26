Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LNEGY remained flat at $$29.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

