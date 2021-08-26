LUXCoin (LUX) Price Tops $0.0628 on Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $751,567.56 and $31,157.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,951.30 or 1.00066263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00039417 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.69 or 0.00515100 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.13 or 0.00874109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00360792 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00070092 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004807 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,970,629 coins and its circulating supply is 11,963,396 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

