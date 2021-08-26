Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 442.3% in August

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 442.3% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CNONF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,222. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40.

Get Lynx Global Digital Finance alerts:

Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynx Global Digital Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.