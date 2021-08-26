Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Up 442.3% in August

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 442.3% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CNONF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,222. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40.
Lynx Global Digital Finance Company Profile
