Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock traded up GBX 14.75 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 134.25 ($1.75). 1,162,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70. The company has a market capitalization of £211.86 million and a P/E ratio of 20.98. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.05 ($1.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.63.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

