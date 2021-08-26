Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of Macfarlane Group stock traded up GBX 14.75 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 134.25 ($1.75). 1,162,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70. The company has a market capitalization of £211.86 million and a P/E ratio of 20.98. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.05 ($1.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 115.63.
