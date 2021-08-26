Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.87

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MACF opened at GBX 134.11 ($1.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.64 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. Macfarlane Group has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.05 ($1.82). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.63.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

