Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.87

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.87 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON MACF opened at GBX 134.11 ($1.75) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.64 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. Macfarlane Group has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.05 ($1.82). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 115.63.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
