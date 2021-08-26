Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 925.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,777 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 2.8% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth $232,000.

GSY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 323,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,198. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

