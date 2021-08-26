Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Purchases 793,879 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 5,686.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,879 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 16.0% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. owned 0.47% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $22,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$27.39 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,366,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,707,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.42. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

