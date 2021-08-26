Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 21,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

ULST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,799. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $40.69.

