Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,213,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,390 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF makes up about 43.7% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. owned 81.06% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $61,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Shares of SENT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.72. 2,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,035. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $28.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.22.

