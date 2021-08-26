Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.04 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.410-$3.750 EPS.

M opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on M. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

