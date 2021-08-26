MahaDAO Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $8.68 million and $1.15 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00007540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00052321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00119502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00152647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,961.09 or 1.00428517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.01014117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.97 or 0.06631569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.