ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $121.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.33.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.