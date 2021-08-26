MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37.60 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $78.72 million and approximately $37.60 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.40 or 0.00761718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00097662 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 356,797,385 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.