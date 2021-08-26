Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Markel comprises 0.8% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Markel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 15.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock traded down $7.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,264.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,618. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,223.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.