MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 517.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 74,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $476.67. 3,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.43. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

