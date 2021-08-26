Maro (MARO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.85 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Maro has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $71.33 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00748218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00098263 BTC.

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 948,043,187 coins and its circulating supply is 491,018,031 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.