Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Marriott International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 35,093 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 70,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Marriott International by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

MAR stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.10 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

