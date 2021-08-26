Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MARZF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846. Marston’s has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23.
About Marston’s
Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.