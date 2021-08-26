Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Short Interest Update

Marston’s PLC (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MARZF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,846. Marston’s has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23.

Get Marston's alerts:

About Marston’s

Marston’s Plc engages in the operation of breweries and pubs. It operates through the following segments: Pubs and Bars, Brewing, and Group Services. The Brewing segment covers selling of drink and third party brewing, packaging, and distribution. The Group Services segment provides a range of functional services that support and connect the wider business, including information technology, human resources, finance, retail systems, company secretariat, legal, risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.