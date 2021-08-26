Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,605,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,893,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.89, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

