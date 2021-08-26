Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.73. The company had a trading volume of 213,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,013. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.82, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

