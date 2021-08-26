Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Marvell Technology also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.410 EPS.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.24. 6,590,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,138. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

