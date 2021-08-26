Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 215.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 111,816.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DOOR traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $119.88. 818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,780. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.13.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

