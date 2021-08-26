MASQ (MASQ) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $119,899.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00118819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00152346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,481.11 or 0.99947882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $474.15 or 0.01019556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.67 or 0.06652300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,310,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

