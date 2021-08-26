Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MA opened at $359.10 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

