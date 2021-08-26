MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $492.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $33.63.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.