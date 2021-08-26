Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,542 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Matador Resources comprises about 1.5% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Matador Resources worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.33. 2,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

