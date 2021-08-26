Matryx 1-Day Volume Tops $6,820.00 (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Matryx has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $6,820.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matryx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Matryx has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.45 or 0.00744855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00098007 BTC.

MTX is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. Matryx’s official website is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

