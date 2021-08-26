MAX Exchange Token Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $660,125.31 and $44,394.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,891.91 or 1.00280560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00037998 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.86 or 0.00483009 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.00370232 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.54 or 0.00850152 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00066997 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004565 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

