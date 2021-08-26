Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $101,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

MXIM stock opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

