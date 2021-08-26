McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $238.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

