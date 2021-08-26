Mdex Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.46 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00003188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $979.38 million and $81.46 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.90 or 0.99943488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01023108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.51 or 0.06624196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,202,880 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

