Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in August

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDXF. Canaccord Genuity cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.15 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDXF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. 5,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,178. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

