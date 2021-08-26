Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CEO Geoffrey Martha Sells 11,581 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Martha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medtronic alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,442,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Amundi acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.