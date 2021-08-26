Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $3,810,419.52 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MDT traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.37. 4,442,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,357. The company has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.78. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Amundi bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

