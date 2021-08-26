Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Motco raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Baker Chad R purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.34. The company had a trading volume of 135,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,301. The company has a market capitalization of $179.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.62. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

