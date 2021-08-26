megaBONK Price Up 12.5% This Week (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, megaBONK has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0841 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $252,297.21 and $8,546.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00051761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.14 or 0.00741152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00097457 BTC.

megaBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy megaBONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

