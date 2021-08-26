Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.60

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.99.

About Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY)

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

