Melon Price Tops $38.88 on Major Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Melon coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00052533 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.00754328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00098002 BTC.

Melon Coin Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Melon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

