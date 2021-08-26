Meme (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $14.88 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Meme has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $531.28 or 0.01122180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $14.88 million and $2.23 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.58 or 0.00491254 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009274 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

