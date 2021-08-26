Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.56% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,112,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,464,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,373,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,871 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $76.66. The company had a trading volume of 278,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

