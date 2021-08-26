Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1048 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Meridian Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.10.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.
About Meridian Energy
