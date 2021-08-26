Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1048 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Meridian Energy’s previous final dividend of $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

About Meridian Energy

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retail of electricity and gas. The company generates electricity through hydro power stations and wind farms located in New Zealand and Australia; and a solar farm in Tongatapu, Tonga. It sells its electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers under the Meridian and Powershop brands.

