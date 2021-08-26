Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Down 9.4%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT)’s stock price fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). 1,140 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.76).

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92.

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

