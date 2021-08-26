Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading Down 6.5%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as 3.46 and last traded at 3.48. 74,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,592,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of 6.73.

In other news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at 1,878,040.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Materials by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 557,324 shares during the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

