MetaHash (MHC) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $36.02 million and $1.11 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00051338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00122536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00155323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,051.76 or 1.00036888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.53 or 0.01028032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.46 or 0.06457956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,918,504,154 coins and its circulating supply is 2,748,335,347 coins. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.