Method Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,949.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $17,949.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00052549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.07 or 0.00754639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00098621 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,450,840 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

