Methode Electronics (MEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.